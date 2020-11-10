Poems Sought for Sidewalk Installation on Billings’ South Side

Your poem could become sidewalk art, if your literary composition is selected for a new project that hopes to make neighborhoods on the south side more "welcoming and walkable."

The Healthy By Design Coalition is putting out the call for local poets to submit their verbal art that could be used for the South Sidewalks project, funded through a grant from the Kresge Foundation.

You don't have to live in a south side neighborhood to submit a poem. Anyone is welcome to apply, with participants asked to focus on the South Side neighborhood slogan, "The Bright Side of the Tracks," when creating their poetry.

The sidewalk stamps are limited to 300 characters, so any poems that are longer may be submitted, but only an excerpt will be printed if it's selected, according to Healthy by Design.

7 winning poets will be selected to have their poems printed on a south side segment of sidewalk, and will receive a $100 cash prize, according to the press release from the Healthy By Design Coalition. A draft of the poem must be submitted by November 15, 2020, with applications available by clicking HERE.

The Healthy By Design Coalition, a multi-sector collaborative of local organizations and leaders, was created by Billings Clinic, RiverStone Health, and St. Vincent Healthcare to make the healthy choice, the easy choice throughout Yellowstone County.

A first round of poems for the South Sidewalks project was selected earlier in the spring, with the installation delayed until fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.