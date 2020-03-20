Planning & Community Services Dept. Closing Offices to Public

A "soft closure" of the Billings Planning and Community Services Department offices will begin on Monday (3/23), and a full closure of offices beginning Tuesday, March 24 at 8am.

According to the press release, services "will not cease" during this office closure, with staff continuing to work answering phones, responding to email, and processing applications.

To continue to serve customers and the public, there will be a pick up and drop off area set up in the 1st Floor Conference Room of the Miller Building where customers for Building, Planning and Code Enforcement may drop off materials and pick up completed plans and applications during regular business hours.

More online application access capability will be added in the upcoming weeks, according to the press release. Online tools can be accessed through the Citizen Access Portal if you CLICK HERE.

For questions about this transition, call 406-247-8676, or CLICK HERE.

