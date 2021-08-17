Planned Parenthood sues Montana over new abortion laws

By IRIS SAMUELS Associated Press/Report for America

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Planned Parenthood of Montana has filed a lawsuit seeking to block four new laws restricting access to abortion in the state. The laws are set to take effect Oct. 1. One would ban abortion after 20 weeks of gestations. Another would restrict access to abortion pills and ban access to the pills through telehealth. The lawsuit filed Monday in Yellowstone District Court says the laws violate Montana's constitution. The laws were passed earlier this year by the Republican-dominated Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte. In November, Gianforte became Montana's first Republican governor in 16 years.

