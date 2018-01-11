Person of Interest Arrested Monday

Q2 reports that a man implicated in a Billings man’s murder was arrested on drug charges Monday.

28-year-old Tyler Crawford made his initial appearance in court Wednesday on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. Billings police found Crawford slumped over in his vehicle Monday. He had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest at the time. Crawford granted officers permission to search the vehicle, where they found methamphetamine, an AK-47, three loaded magazines and what appeared to be a silencer for the weapon.

Crawford is a person of interest in the murder of Billings’ Rory Wanner in the summer of 2017. Crawford owned the home in which police believe Wanner was beaten to death. According to Wanner’s girlfriend, he planned to go to Crawford’s house to sell him methamphetamine. Wanner’s body was found in a shallow grave in Roundup in August.