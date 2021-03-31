Billings Chefs Share Secrets to Perfect Hard-Boiled Eggs

It's just about Easter and time to dye some eggs! The tradition of decorating eggs traces its roots to pre-Christianity times, with the Huffpost noting that eggs were used to celebrate the Iranian New Year that fell during the Spring Equinox. Early sects of the Catholic church would paint eggs red to symbolize the blood of Jesus Christ. We're not sure when the Easter Bunny became the go-to bearer of eggs, but that's beside the point.

Michael Foth ~ Townsquare Media Billings

The kids love dying eggs, but nobody enjoys peeling the hard-boiled snack when it's time to eat them. Especially when you have a batch that doesn't peel very well. It seems like everyone has their secret tips or tricks for perfectly cooked and easy peeling eggs. When I posed the question on my Facebook page earlier this week, I received dozens of suggestions.

Michael Foth ~ Townsquare Media Billings

Many people recommended using an Instapot, claiming it was "hands down the best way to cook hard-boiled eggs" and that the shells literally fall right off. Others suggested salting the water or adding a teaspoon of baking power or vinegar to the boiling pot. Most agree ice and cool water can help them peel (as well as halt overcooking) and a few of you radical hard-boiled egg-cookers bake them in the oven. I tried that one year and was less-than impressed with the results.

Get our free mobile app

The internet is teeming with suggestions on the best way to make hard boiled eggs, including directions from the American Egg Council who also shared this helpful video on how to hard boil the incredible, edible egg.

But I wanted advice from real cooks and chefs in Billings. People that get paid to work in professional kitchens and serve great food. Keep scrolling for their answers.

Dirk Frickel - Highlands Golf Course

Frickel said to start with a pot of cold water, add eggs and heat to boiling. Remove from heat, put a lid on it and let it sit for about 10 minutes as the eggs finish cooking. Dirk said he taps the bottom of the eggs with a spoon to crack them, before plunging them into an ice water bath.

Reid Pyburn - High Horse Saloon and Eatery

Reid's preferred method for cooking hard boiled eggs is similar to Frickel's, but he drops the cook time to 6 to 8 minutes, instead of 10.

Jeremy Evans - Midway Grill and Brews

Jeremy's hard boiled egg recipe gently places the eggs into already boiling water (vs. starting with cold water) and cooking the eggs for 11 - 12 minutes on med-high. Remove from heat and immediately transfer eggs to ice water bath for 15 minutes. Crack shell and peel.

Ashley Robichaux - Cajun Phatty's

This southern chef was the only professional cook who mentioned adding anything to the pot of boiling water. Ashely's secret ingredient is a teaspoon of vinegar. She added, "don't overcook" and we agree. Overcooked, grey egg salad or deviled eggs look kind of gross.

If you want to skip the fun of dying eggs, you can always buy pre-shelled eggs at most stores. Costco has a giant pack for like $9. What is your secret for perfect hard-boiled eggs?