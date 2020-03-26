Pence Praises Daines’ Coronavirus Funding Efforts

Montana's Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) has been pressing fellow lawmakers on Capitol Hill to provide economic stimulus relief to the American people. He's also been front and center in efforts to help develop coronavirus treatments, drawing praise from Vice President Mike Pence and a leading health official.

On Tuesday, Daines said, "once the Senate acts, we’ll be able to accelerate drug development to treat and prevent COVID-19."

Here's VP Pence's exact remarks, according to the White House transcript:

But the good news is that the therapeutics — we expect a little bit later this spring to have some breakthrough therapeutics that will be available, that’ll bring relief to Americans that are struggling with the coronavirus. And also, in the bill the Senate is considering right now, there’s a provision that’s been championed by Senator Steve Daines, a great senator, and championed by others like Dr. Scott Gottlieb that will actually create resources to allow the manufacturer of different therapies and different approaches so that we’re ready with the supply once we determine which one is most effective.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the Former Food and Drug Administration chief, also praised Daines during an interview on CBS' Face the Nation. Real Clear Politics has the story: