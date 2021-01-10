Pelosi Says House Will Impeach Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will proceed with legislation to impeach President Donald Trump as she pushes the vice president and Cabinet to invoke constitutional authority to force him out. In a letter to House colleagues,

Pelosi warns that Trump is a threat to democracy after the deadly assault on the Capitol.

Pelosi says the House will first vote to push Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the powers of the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

Pelosi says that after 24 hours, the House will proceed with legislation on impeachment.

Trump could become the only president to be impeached twice.