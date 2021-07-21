Pelosi Bars Trump Allies from Jan. 6 Probe; GOP Vows Boycott

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy to sit on a committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

McCarthy denounced the decision Wednesday as “an egregious abuse of power" and said the GOP wouldn't participate in the investigation if Democrats won't accept the members he appointed.

Pelosi cited the “integrity” of the probe in refusing to accept the appointments of Indiana Rep. Jim Banks or Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan.

The two men are outspoken allies of former President Donald Trump, whose supporters laid siege to the Capitol that day and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s win.