I got a notice yesterday that my burn permit has expired and I need to renew it. It cost more now to burn a pile of crap than it did last year.

Why?

If I wanted to burn some twine it was $5 last week. This week it's $8. This permit stuff is a screw job.

Do people need burn permits for fireplaces or wood-burning stoves? How about an outdoor fire pit in the backyard?

How can a driver's license last eight years but a burning permit only one? More people wreck than start wildfires. These permits should be like gift cards, with no expiration.

Why can't you just call dispatch to let them know you're going to burn? Nope, got to have that permit. You don't have to call 911 to let them know you're going to be driving in town or cooking a turkey in your backyard.

If you want to remodel your bathroom you need a permit. Why?

You have to have a license to own a dog or a cat. What's next, you have to license your kids every year?

Will you need a permit to own a lawnmower or have to license it?

I wonder if you need a permit to put in a garden on your own property.

We all know the reason why paying for permits for every little thing is the case... It's not for safety or concern for you, it's just all about revenue. Period. These people just nickel and dime us for every stupid thing they can.

See ya Monday at 5 a.m. You don't need a permit to listen.