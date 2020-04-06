P.P.E. Donation Center Opens, Healthcare Volunteers Needed

The Yellowstone County COVID-19 Unified Command has announced a location where personal protective equipment (P.P.E.) can be donated.

In an effort to "relieve the shortage" of critical P.P.E. for local healthcare workers, the Sandstone Building at MetraPark will be used to collect donations of the following requested items:

N95 Respirators: 1860, 8210, Inovell 3000 and 1870, 1870+, 9210, 9211, 8511Z.

Surgical masks, including ASTM Levels 1, 2, 3.

Hand sanitizer, 70% alcohol preferred.

Tyvek overalls.

Tyvek hoods.

Face shields.

Thermometers, oral (digital) and no touch.

Goggles (no splash preferred).

Disinfectants: (Fuzion item #31478), Caviwipes, Clorox/Lysol disinfecting wipes.

Isolation gowns (Fluid resistant).

The Unified Command asks that you call ahead to schedule a drop-off time at 406-208-8154, as the center will open for limited hours. If possible, donated items should be in the original boxes, and labeled with name and number of each item.

Along with equipment, healthcare volunteers are also needed. Retired doctors, nurses, social workers, administrators, and medical assistants are being asked to donate their time by calling 406-272-8511. CLICK HERE to be added to the list of healthcare volunteers.

CLICK HERE for a comprehensive list of COVID-19 resources and updates.