Oversight of veterans homes to be probed after virus deaths

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

A congressional watchdog agency has agreed to investigate the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' oversight of homes for aging veterans following a surge of coronavirus deaths at the state-run facilities. The Government Accountability Office said in a letter Thursday that it will conduct a review into the VA's oversight of care at state veterans homes after a request by a group of Democratic senators. U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey of Massachusetts, Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, and Jon Tester of Montana asked the watchdog earlier this month to look into the VA and states' roles in ensuring veterans get proper care at the homes.

