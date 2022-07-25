I'm not at all a fan of modern country music, which is an opinion that is shared between the majority of my friends and some family members. But, I do love a good concert. Unfortunately, the rest of this year's lineup of concerts in the Treasure State really doesn't speak to me. While I understand the demand for country music stars in our state, it basically means that if you don't like that genre, you're nearly out of luck this year.

The biggest names honestly disappoint.

2009 mtvU Woodie Awards - Arrivals Credit: Bryan Bedder / Getty Images loading...

The largest acts coming to Montana in the coming months (that aren't country) are Nelly in Billings during MontanaFair and Tech N9ne at The Elm in Bozeman. We know both can draw huge crowds and put on a great show, however that's really it for the massive acts in Montana for the rest of this year.

The way I see it, as the temperatures cool down in Montana, so too will the music acts. Collective Soul and Switchfoot at MontanaFair, GWAR at the Pub Station Patio, Buckcherry at the Newberry; even the legendary Cheap Trick in Great Falls doesn't draw much interest to me at all.

None of these interest me, either. What good shows do you recommend?

SiriusXM's Live Subscriber Event With Theory Of A Deadman Credit: Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images loading...

Despite it all, there are some acts that I am legitimately looking forward to this year. Here's my full list of shows I want to see this Fall. Spoiler alert, it's all rock bands:

I sure hope we can start 2023 off right in the concert space in Montana. Honorable mentions that would be on this list are Maroon 5 and the Foo Fighters, both of which canceled their tour dates for the rest of the year, including dates in Montana.

