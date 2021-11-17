Operation Warm is Underway in Billings. Here’s Where to Donate

It's not "if", but "when" those freezing cold winter temperatures will hit Montana. Most of us will simply turn up the thermostat indoors, or add another layer under a warm winter coat when we head outside. But for Montanans who are struggling financially, keeping warm can be difficult. Kids outgrow their coats and jackets so fast and some parents are faced with the choice of putting food on the table or buying new coats.

Photo by Joyce Grace

You can help with Operation Warm.

We've teamed up with Altana Federal Credit Union to help provide warm coats and blankets for those who may be experiencing difficult times this year. No one deserves to be cold. You can drop off new or gently used coats and blankets at the following locations around Billings:

Altana Federal Credit Union – 219 N 25 th St, 1280 Main St, 3212 Central Ave or 220 1 st Ave in Laurel

Pawn Father's - 1235 Grand Ave

Bennion Lambourne Orthodontics - 152 S. 32nd Street W or 711 W. Wicks Lane

Coats are needed for all ages and sizes for men, women, and children. Warm, cozy blankets are also needed.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Mihail Dechev/GettyStock/ThinkStock

Donate and you could win a new washer/dryer combo.

Look for the big red donation boxes at sponsor locations. Each time you make a donation, you can enter to win a fabulous prize from Fred's Appliance, a new LG washer and dryer set, valued at over $2,000.

Drop off donations now until 12/31/21. The winner of the washer and dryer set will be announced on the radio and the winner will be notified by phone. Thank you for giving and helping keep Billings warm this winter. If you need a little help this Holiday, check out Altana’s Santa’s Helper Loan at Altana Federal Credit Union.