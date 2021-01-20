One week.

That's how long it took another Republican to file a primary challenge against U.S. Representative Liz Cheney after she voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, Wyoming State Senator Anthony Bouchard filed to run against Cheney.

Bouchard's filing is just the latest criticism Cheney has received from within her own party. Last week, the Wyoming GOP issued a statement strongly condemning Cheney's vote.

"There has not been a time during our tenure when we have seen this type of an outcry from fellow Republicans, with the anger and frustration being palpable in the comments we have received," the Wyoming GOP wrote. "Our telephone has not stopped ringing, our email is filling up, and our website has seen more traffic than at any previous time.

Following her vote, Cheney said the insurrection that left five people, including a police officer, dead was squarely on Trump's shoulder.

"The president of the United States inciting a mob to attack the Capitol and interrupt the democratic process, and then, while the violence played out, refusing to take steps to stop it is in my mind is 'high crimes and misdemeanors,'" Cheney said.

Cheney was one of 10 Republicans to vote for impeachment in the House.

She was also the highest-ranking.

Bouchard, the former head of Wyoming Gunowners, was elected to the Senate in 2016 in a three-way primary. His district includes eastern Cheyenne and rural Laramie and extreme southern Goshen County.