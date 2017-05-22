One Hospitalized, Three Detained After Morning Gunshots in Missoula

One individual has been hospitalized and three are being detained after morning gunshots in Missoula. Missoula County Undersheriff Rick Maricelli says 911 received a call from a concerned citizen who reported gunfire.

"At about 8:30 this morning, there was a gentleman on Mullan Road by Mountain Supply, he was getting into his truck and he heard what he thought were backfire noises," Maricelli said. "He was close enough to the road and he kind of walked over to where he thought he had heard it and it looked like there were two gun casings on the side of the road and a vehicle that was heading eastbound."

Sheriff’s Deputies identified the vehicle, which was parked at the Zip Trip near the corner of Toole and Broadway just a few minutes after the call came in, but there were more gunshots after their arrival.

"As the deputies were trying to control the scene, one of the individuals displayed a handgun and there was a commotion, somewhat, from inside the vehicle," Maricelli said. "There was one shot that was fired from inside the vehicle and one of the individuals from inside the vehicle was sent to St. Patrick Hospital and the other three are being detained."

No Missoula law enforcement personnel were injured, but because both Missoula deputies and police officers were on the scene at the time of the shooting, the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Department has been called in to investigate. If any charges are filed, they will be filed by the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Department.