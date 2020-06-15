Oktoberfest Restaurant Closing, Food Truck Will Continue
Downtown Billings lost one of its most popular restaurants over the weekend when Lilac served their last meal. Now on the west end, a favorite spot for German food announced it will close in upcoming weeks.
According to an announcement posted on their Instagram account, Oktoberfest German Restaurant owners Ernie and Birgitt Adams said they "would have never guessed this would be our reality." Dining room tables at the restaurant were "packed" right up to the day that stay-at-home orders were enacted, according to the post.
Oktoberfest German Restaurant will close the doors of their 3839 Grand Avenue location on July 3, but the food truck will continue to serve around the area. If you have Oktoberfest gift certificates, they will be honored until the July 3 restaurant closing, or they will take them at the food truck.
We are glad that you chose Oktoberfest to spend your time and we are proud to be a part of so many of your great memories. To each of you, we wish you and yours health and safety in these difficult times. -Ernie and Birgitt Adams, Owners
Dear Oktoberfest Friends, after 5 years of friendship, great food, Wein (wine) and Bier (beer), and most importantly memories, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Oktoberfest German Restaurant. If you were to ask us just a few months ago, we would have never guessed this would be our reality. The energy and packed Dinning room continued right until we entered stay at home orders. Regrettably, we all have been affected by this pandemic. One thing for sure, we remain grateful for years of loyal customers, and amazing employees. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed as we once were, nor can we continue to chase the new normal...or the next normal. We were honored to be with you through your first dates, wedding rehearsal dinners, weddings, showers, funerals, lunches, dinners etc We are glad that you chose Oktoberfest to spend your time and we are proud to be a part of so many of your great memories. To each of you, we wish you and yours health and safety in these difficult times. We are closing our doors July 3rd,2020 due to the economic fallout of the Covid-19 Pandemic. We will honor your Gift cards until we close and on our Food truck ~ Oktoberfest Mobile Imbiss ~ starting July 4th, 2020. Your friends, Ernie and Birgitt Adams and staff