Ok Billings, How’s Your Chili? Enter Magic City’s Best Cook-Off

Just about everybody likes chili. It's hearty, delicious, and fairly affordable to make. It's a popular winter dish in Montana and every cook has their own "special recipe" they feel makes their chili the best. If you believe your chili is pretty awesome, it's time to put your money where your mouth is and enter Magic City's Best Chili Cook-Off. It's February 5th at The Depot on historic Montana Ave.

The best thing about chili?

There are so many different ways to make chili uniquely yours. To paraphrase Forest Gump; you've got your classic chili, green chili, brisket chili, fire-roasted chili, hot chili, mild chili, beanless chili, vegan chili, crockpot chili, chicken chili, fajita chili, Cincinnati chili... I'll stop.

Billings Chili Cook-Off concludes a city-wide coat drive.

Sean O'Daniel, a primary organizer of the event, told us the chili cook-off is the wrap-up party for their January coat drive. You can still donate new (or barely used) jackets, and new gloves, hats, socks, and scarfs at 38 different businesses around Billings (see below).

The Best Chili's in Billings will win cash.

The Chili Cook-Off is accepting up to 40 entries in the competition and competitors will include home cooks and local chefs. The entry fee is $35 and $200 cash prizes will be awarded to:

People's Choice Winner

Traditional Winner

Open Winner

If you would like to enter, contact Sean O'Daniel at (406) 702-7711 or reach out on their Facebook page.

Not a cook? Come sample the best chili in town!

The public is invited to taste the best chili in Billings from 11 am to 3 pm, February 5th at The Depot. You can purchase 3 taste tokens for $5 or 7 for $10. Raffle tickets will be available for $5 each or 5 for $20 with over $1,000 in prizes up for grabs. Proceeds benefit local non-profits and all winter clothing will be distributed to those in need in the Billings area.