Results of the latest New York Times / Siena College Research Institute Poll of Montana voters were released today, and all Republican candidates continue to have leads.

The same question was asked in September, with 49 percent saying they would be voting for Trump, and 42 percent for Biden.

While Trump continues to lead, that's apparently "bad news" according to the New York Times / Siena College poll report, saying that Trump beat Clinton by 20 points four years ago.

In the race for Senate, Steve Daines grew his lead in this month's poll to 3 points, with 49 percent of Montana voters called saying they would re-elect Daines, and 46 percent saying they would vote for Steve Bullock. The poll showed the race at Daines 45 percent, Bullock 44 percent in September, according to the NYT / Siena Poll.

It does not appear that Daines will coast to an easy victory, as he did 6 years ago. Bullock has the support of 96 percent of Democrats, a little better than Daines’ 87% support from Republicans. -New York Times / Siena College Battleground Poll via Twitter

According to the New York Times/Siena College, the poll has a margin of error of +/- 4.4 percentage points, and the information collected was "weighted by party, age, race/ethnicity, education, region, gender and voter likelihood, a computed score that combines voter history, stated voter likelihood and modeled turnout by respondent."