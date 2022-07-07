Nye Goes Nuts! Nye Community Foundation raising money

After the devastating flooding this year throughout Montana, the small community of Nye is trying to push past the sadness, and help their friends and family with the restoration efforts.

The Nye Community Foundation normally fundraises yearly for their local businesses and community offerings, however with the flooding this year, their efforts have been redirected toward restoration and repair from the flooding.

Enter Nye Goes Nuts, an afternoon of family-friendly fun this Saturday including:

Chicken Chase

Bounce Houses

Face Painting

Petting Zoo

Climbing Wall

Balloon Launch

Cornhole Tournament

Tour Car Rides

Plus, eat delicious and home-cooked Brisket, Hot Dogs, and Burgers and enjoy a wide range of refreshments.

While there, you'll have a chance to buy raffle tickets, which may net you a 2022 Polaris Sportsman 450 ATV, an original Tom Wolfe painting, or a Float & Fishing Trip from Montana Fly Fishing!

For all the information, we've embedded the poster below. And remember, this year Nye Goes Nuts to help everyone from the severe flooding. Get out, take a road trip, and visit Nye!

If you'd like to help the community of Nye, you can donate to the Nye Community Foundation Flood Relief account at First Interstate Bank, or mail a donation to:

P.O. Box 528, Nye, MT.