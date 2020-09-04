NWS: ‘Dangerous Fire Weather Conditions’ on Saturday (9/5)

With temperatures expected to be from 90 to 105 degrees, and wind gusts that could reach 30+ mph, the National Weather Service is issuing a Red Flag Warning on Saturday (9/3) for south central Montana.

Yellowstone, Stillwater, Big Horn, Carbon, Park, and Sweet Grass County are included in this Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

According to the N.W.S. forecast for Billings, humidity is expected to be between 5 to 15 percent with gusty winds, and triple-digit high temperatures on Saturday. Two cold fronts are going to be moving through over the weekend that will cause wind shifts, and the NWS says "will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts."

No thunderstorms are in the forecast on Saturday or Sunday, but there's a 90 percent chance of rain on Labor Day Monday when high temperatures in Billings are only expected to be in the upper 40's.

To see Department of Environmental Quality air quality conditions from the Billings / Lockwood station, CLICK HERE.