Number 7: Flint’s Top Montana Posts for 2020

Over the next few days leading up to the New Year, I'll be sharing our top 10 stories from 2020. (Here's the full list for 2019) These are our top 10 stories based on local unique visitors from right here in Montana.

Coming in at number 7 is a story about President Trump. The president continued to register strong support across Montana. Earlier this summer, with Trump rallies not taking place across the country, and with parades being canceled left and right- some local Montanans decided to throw a Trump bday parade. The idea spread to several cities across the state.

I know a lot of people are wondering: will there be any Trump rallies in Montana in 2020? Especially in light of the COVID-19 impacts and social distancing.

Forget a rally, what about a Trump parade...on his birthday...in Montana. That's what a listener in Bozeman named Lisa said she is now planning after getting a call from her friend Crystal.

She called in to our statewide radio show Monday morning with this news:

On June 14th at 10:00 a.m. everyone stay in your vehicles, decorate your cars with 'Happy Birthday Trump.' We're hoping for it to go nationwide, but we want to start on Main Street in Bozeman, hit Four Corners, go down Jackrabbit, turn right at Town and Country, and go through downtown Belgrade and downtown Manhattan just to celebrate what an amazing job he's doing for our country.

What do you think? Should we throw a big Trump parade in Montana? And if folks come out in support of President Trump and Montana's Senator Steve Daines (R-MT), maybe out of fairness Chuck Schumer would come throw a parade for Gov. Bullock?

Listen to the audio as Lisa called in to the show below: