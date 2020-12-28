Number 6: Flint’s Top Montana Posts for 2020

I know what you're thinking. Didn't I just see this story? The answer: kind of. President Trump draws such big numbers and such strong support here in Montana, that when we write a story talking about an event supporting President Trump- the story itself will draw the numbers.

Over the next few days leading up to the New Year, I'll be sharing our top 10 stories from 2020. (Here's the full list for 2019) These are our top 10 stories based on local unique visitors from right here in Montana.

Coming in at number 6 is another story about President Trump and the Trump parades that expanded to multiple cities and towns across the state.

Number 6 from June 9, 2020: Trump Parades Spread to More Cities Across Montana |

As we told you last week, Trump parades are planned for Bozeman and Kalispell this weekend. And now, events are being planned in Helena and Great Falls as well.

Here's the new additions, according to the Montana Young Republicans (YRs):

Helena: Join the Patriot Parade! Parade goers will be celebrating Flag Day, the U.S. Army's birthday, the anniversary of the end of WWII, AND President Trump's Birthday! Lineup will begin at 12:30 and the parade will begin at 1:00 pm. Meet at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds in the North East parking lot. Be sure to decorate your vehicles with American flags and signs!

Great Falls: Be a part of President Trump's birthday train convoy! Meet at 1401 Marketplace, Great Falls, MT at 1:00 pm. At the end of the event, there will be a $5 picnic at 3:00 pm in Heren Park (4415 4th Ave. North). Bring your own chair or blanket and join the fun!

You can follow the YRs on Facebook at @MTYoungRepublicans or Instagram at @montana_young_republicans.

PRIOR POST from June 4th, 2020

What started as an idea to hold a "Trump Parade" is now turning into a multi-city convoy for President Trump's birthday in Montana.

We had a call a few weeks ago from a caller who wanted to start a Trump Parade on June 14th, which is President Trump's birthday. The Gallatin County Republicans are now jumping on board and planning a "Convoy and Cowboys and Cowgirls for Trump ride on June 14th."

Here's the details:

The idea has also now spread to Kalispell in Northwest Montana.

Credit Flathead County Republicans

Prior Report from May 12, 2020: Forget About a Rally, Trump Parade Planned in Montana |

I know a lot of people are wondering: will there be any Trump rallies in Montana in 2020? Especially in light of the COVID-19 impacts and social distancing.

Forget a rally, what about a Trump parade...on his birthday...in Montana. That's what a listener in Bozeman named Lisa said she is now planning after getting a call from her friend Crystal.

She called in to our statewide radio show Monday morning with this news:

On June 14th at 10:00 a.m. everyone stay in your vehicles, decorate your cars with 'Happy Birthday Trump.' We're hoping for it to go nationwide, but we want to start on Main Street in Bozeman, hit Four Corners, go down Jackrabbit, turn right at Town and Country, and go through downtown Belgrade and downtown Manhattan just to celebrate what an amazing job he's doing for our country.

What do you think? Should we throw a big Trump parade in Montana? And if folks come out in support of President Trump and Montana's Senator Steve Daines (R-MT), maybe out of fairness Chuck Schumer would come throw a parade for Gov. Bullock?

Listen to the audio as Lisa called in to the show below: