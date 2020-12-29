Number 5: Flint’s Top Montana Posts for 2020

Just look at the dateline on this story: March 11th, 2020. Coming in at number 5 for our top Montana stories of 2020 is a story featuring Dr. Scott Sears of St. Vincent Healthcare. He said it wasn't a question of "if" the coronavirus would come to Montana, but when.

Two days later, in the middle of the state basketball tournaments- the first COVID-19 case in Montana was made public, and the state tournaments were abruptly cancelled before the championship games could be played.

Over the next few days leading up to the New Year, I'll be sharing our top 10 stories from 2020. (Here's the full list for 2019) These are our top 10 stories based on local unique visitors from right here in Montana.

Here's number 5.

Number 5 from March 11, 2020: Dr. Sears: It's Not "If" Coronavirus Come to Montana... |

Dr. Scott Sears says it is not if coronavirus comes to Montana, it is when coronavirus comes to Montana. The real question is how bad would it get, and how long would it last. Or, are we on the tail end of the winter season anyway, which would negate any real impacts of coronavirus in Montana?

Dr. Scott Sears is with St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings and joins us every other Tuesday on the radio. During our latest radio interview, we took phone calls from listeners across Montana. One of the questions a caller named Josh in Billings asked was if the coronavirus is more serious than the flu.

We also asked Dr. Sears if the media is over-hyping the virus and creating a panic. Plus, should you attend big sporting events like the state basketball tournaments here in Montana? Check out his response, and the audio of our full conversation by clicking below: