Number 3: Flint’s Top Montana Posts of 2020

What more can you you say? After a year of "defund the police" activists, rioters, and protesters- of course one of Montana's finest decided to weigh in.

Over the next few days leading up to the New Year, I'll be sharing our top 10 stories from 2020. (Here's the full list for 2019) These are our top 10 stories based on local unique visitors from right here in Montana.

Here's number 3.

Number 3: OPEN LETTER FROM RETIRED BILLINGS POLICE LIEUTENANT

Let me start off by making it clear: I stand with those who want Justice for George Floyd, the black man in Minneapolis who was killed by a police officer who held his knee to Floyd's neck for several minutes.

But when I saw the protesters outside the Billings Police Department headquarters over the weekend, I couldn't help but think- what in the world does the Billings Police Department have to do with the shameful actions of a police officer in Minnesota?

Mark Cady recently retired as a lieutenant from the Billings Police Department after serving for nearly 30 years. He nearly gave his own life in service to his city when he was seriously wounded on the job. The location of Saturday's protest didn't sit well with him either. He penned the following open letter via social media in response. It is shared here in full with permission.

Open letter shared via social media from retired Billings Police Lieutenant Mark Cady: