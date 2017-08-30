Not Guilty Plea For Man Who Caused Fatal Crash – State Headlines

James Bayford, the man accused of causing a rollover crash on I-90 earlier this month that killed two and injured six others, has entered not guilty pleas to charges of negligent homicide.

Nelson Creek Fire forces evacuations in Bitterroot National Forest, while the Rice Ridge Fire has forced more than 1,000 to flee their homes near Seeley Lake.

The Rice Ridge Fire responsible for closure of the Seeley Swan High School through the Labor Day weekend.

Red Flag Warning for western Montana Wednesday through Thursday, with strong winds and thunderstorms, highs in the low 90's.

https://missoula.townsquaredigital.com/KGVOMORNINGNEWS-2017-08-30.mp3