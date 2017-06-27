No Road Blocks at the Rims July 4th

For the first time since 1991, there won’t be any road blocks on the Billings Rims on Independence Day. KTVQ.com reports that the public will be able to enjoy the space for the first 4th of July in 26 years. The decision was made by Billings Fire Chief Paul Dextras.

An attraction for its recreational options and views from above the city, fire hazards below the rims remain high. Even though igniting fireworks within Billings city limits is illegal, people living below the rims still need to stay alert and be ready to call 911 in a moment’s notice.

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said fines for possessing and shooting off fireworks begin at $110. If it sparks a fire or injures another person, it could result in criminal charges. Additional patrols will begin the evening of July 4th.