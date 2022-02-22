Montana Ag Kids: Deadline Near for $25K in NILE Scholarships

A big stress for many parents is figuring out how in the world they're going to help pay for their kid(s) college education. According to CollegeTuitionCompare.com, the Average Cost of Attendance for in-state tuition in Montana is $17,743. Tack on another $15k or so if your student is planning to pursue a graduate degree.

Unless you've got a rich uncle, many students (and parents) search for as many scholarships as possible to help pay for college. If your student plans to study agriculture, the NILE (Northern International Livestock Exposition) is offering $25,000 in scholarships to Montana students and the deadline to enter is March 1st, 2022.

Applicants must be a senior in high school, or currently enrolled in college.

According to the press release,

The criteria being that applicants have been actively involved in their communities, leaders in their respective programs, excelled in the classroom, and participated in NILE events.

They have six different scholarship categories, including High School and Secondary One Time Scholarships, the Shining Star Scholarship, the Needle in a Haystack Scholarship, NILE Legacy Award, and the Rolling Scholarship. The deadline to enter is March 1 and you can find the APPLICATIONS HERE.

Ag is big business in Big Sky Country.

Agriculture remains one of the major economic contributors in Big Sky Country. The Montana Department of Agriculture notes that ag is a $4.6 billion industry in the state. Farms and ranches cover 58 million acres, with approximately 26,900 operators growing crops, raising livestock, or (usually) a little bit of both.

