New Years Day Jam Will Benefit ‘Bucky Beaver’ Band Member

Just hours after The Bucky Beaver Ground Grippers celebrate New Years Eve at The Big Horn Resort, fans and friends are invited to a benefit "jam session" for band member George DeVries and his family that will take place in Huntley.

The DeVries family lost many personal belongings including musical equipment and tools in a shop fire and this fundraiser will support the family in their recovery.

The George DeVries and Family Benefit Jam Session will kick off at 1pm on Tuesday, January 1st at the Blue Cat Bar and Grill, 139 Northern Avenue in Huntley, and will include a live auction along with the jam session.