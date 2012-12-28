10 Babies Ringing in the New Year

The holidays might be winding down, but that doesn't mean we can put our feet up and slip into a post-festivities food coma just yet. T-minus three days until New Year's Eve, and you know what that means-- it's time to get your party on!

We love to have a good time, but you know who else enjoys getting loosey goosey? Babies. Contrary to popular belief, the kids like to party. A lot. Particularly on New Year's Eve, tiny tots tend to go a little overboard on the apple juice, and they stuff themselves silly with, like, tons of animal crackers. But hey-- it's all in good fun! Babies also enjoy prepping for the party of the year in advance with lots of sparkly hats, beads and huge glasses, which of course is totally adorable.