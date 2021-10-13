New Western Thriller Starring Gina Carano Filming in Montana

The movie has a pretty exciting cast and the story sound like Montana is the perfect place to film it.

Deadline is reporting a new film is set to be filmed here in Montana called Terror on the Prarie and the story sounds exciting. The plot is described as "pioneering couple has to fight back against vicious outlaws on the plains of Montana". A western-thriller? Yes, please.

The film has Michael Polish as their director, and he's raised in our great state of Montana and has lined up a pretty exciting cast. First off, we have Gina Carano of Mandalorian fame and also MMA fighter Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone, which is a perfect nickname for someone who is going to be in a western thriller film.

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

The film is set to start filming in the first few months of 2022 and they will be shooting the film right here in Montana. Our guess is that will probably shoot the film near Livingston at that movie lot. It has been used a lot lately for western films starring everyone from Nicolas Cage to Machine Gun Kelly.

Montana has been busy lately getting into being a bigger player in the movie industry and 2021 has been incredibly busy. This is a great sign that Montana is on its way up into possibly getting more high-profile films.

We can't wait to hear more details about this movie when they start coming out and maybe if they are shooting nearby we could see them pop into Bozeman once or twice.

For more details, check out Deadline.

