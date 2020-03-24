New Trial For Havre Man

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Supreme Court has ordered a new trial for a Havre man who was convicted of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl in January 2011. Justices found the judge failed to disqualify a juror who said she would tend to believe a child's testimony about being sexually abused. An attorney for Edward Harold Ghostbear used one of his six peremptory challenges to remove the juror and later used all of his challenges. Under case law, if a district court denies a legitimate for-cause challenge, the error requires automatic reversal. Ghostbear is serving a 5-year sentence at the Montana State Prison.