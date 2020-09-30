New Traffic Lights on 27th, Rimrock Intersection Closed Monday

Crews have been updating sidewalks and traffic signals along 27th Street over the past several months, and while there's still work to be completed, the new traffic lights along this busy street in downtown Billings are now active.

According to the City of Billings Public Works Facebook page, the concrete, sidewalks, and signals have now been completed on 27th Street between 9th Avenue North, and Poly Drive. All the new traffic signals installed at the intersections at 9th, 10th, and 11th are now fully operational, with crews currently working on the lighting between Poly and Rimrock.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Digital message signs along 27th, and on Rimrock Road, are reminding motorists who use those roads that an alternate route may be needed beginning Monday, October 5. According to the post on the City of Billings Public Works Facebook, "the intersection to Rimrock Road will be closed for approximately one (1) week" for milling and paving.

Concrete, sidewalk, and curb/gutter work is also continuing at the south end of the project. Work is currently being done on the east side of 27th between State Avenue and 1st Avenue South, and is moving north in 2-3 block increments. Work in all areas will result in shoulder closures and single lane traffic for 2-3 block distances. Pedestrian traffic in these areas should also expect detours from the sidewalks and related short delays. -from City of Billings Public Works Facebook

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

According to the Montana Department of Transportation website, the 27th Street Improvement Project began in September 2019, and some of the updates included new asphalt, updates to curbs to meet ADA requirements, and new street lights & traffic signals.

It is anticipated that this work will conclude on the north end of the project this month and that sidewalk and electrical work will move to south of the railroad tracks/Montana Avenue early in September. Paving is not anticipated until October/November of 2020. - Montana Department of Transportation