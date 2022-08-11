New Report Details the Shady “Zuckbucks” in Montana Elections

A report featuring newly obtained e-mails from public officials in Montana details how the shady "Zuckbucks" are being put to use in Montana elections.

What are "Zuckbucks?" Think about the Left-wing bias of the big tech executives like Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg. Now think about him spending millions of dollars here in Montana to influence get-out-the-vote operations.

On Wednesday, I caught up with Christian Adams from the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF). On Thursday morning, I spotted this headline from Fox News: Montana may show how election offices are 'addicted' to private money like Mark Zuckerberg's, report finds

As Fox News reports:

The Center for Tech and Civic Life, the left-leaning group that got $350 million from the Chan Zuckerberg Foundation for election administration grants in 2020, gave $1.7 million to 21 Montana counties. Conservatives widely criticized the grants for being distributed to mostly Democrat regions and with strings attached.

PILF President Christian Adams told me that Montana was specifically targeted and is still being targeted by very wealthy individuals to pay election officials to tell them how to do their job:

Christian Adams: In the old days, we used to call that bribery when you gave a government official money and had influence over how they did their job. And we saw that basically six counties in 2020 took the most money: Yellowstone, Missoula, Gallatin, Lake, Blaine, and Lewis and Clark, and they altered how they did things. But what's most revealing actually, in these FOIA's that we did is how the election officials around the state didn't even really pay much attention to this money until there was an effort to ban it and then suddenly it became so hyper-essential.

Here's the bottom line from my standpoint as to why these Zuckbucks should be banned in Montana. It basically leads to taxpayer funded elections offices, the government, funding Democrat GOTV efforts that the Montana Democrat Party should be paying for instead. Here's how Adams explains it:

Christian Adams: They they bought radio advertisement on Hispanic and urban radio, but not country. You get it. That's how the Zuckbucks were deployed. It was to juice turnout among certain demographics that consistently vote with high degrees of cohesion, meaning history shows the they tend to vote a certain way. And that's what was happening with the use of this money in large urban centers like Philadelphia, Detroit, Madison, Milwaukee, and Phoenix.

Click here to read the full report. Listen to my chat with Adams below:



