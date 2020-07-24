New Outdoor Gear Business Launches Storefront in Whitefish

Earlier this Spring we told you how a Whitefish company was helping to provide hospital gowns to health care workers across the country- including right here in Montana. Andy Techmanski launched a new outdoor gear product line called FORLOH based in Whitefish.

Techmanski's entirely American-made product line switched gears during the COVID-19 shutdowns to make hospital gowns. They're now continuing to provide much-needed gear for our health care workers, but in addition they've also now fully launched their outdoor gear. They even have a storefront in downtown Whitefish where you can check out their products first-hand.

By the way, Andy Techmanski is also the CEO of Whitefish Energy- the company that got the job done in Puerto Rico following the hurricanes, and restored power to over 50% of the island. They did this despite being falsely and viciously attacked by the media and politicians. And even though they got the job done- they still haven't been paid upwards of $100 million.

Check out our full conversation with Andy Techmanski below:

Andy Techmanski was set to launch his latest line of outdoor, hunting gear later this summer. Instead, the Whitefish CEO shifted his production line to help meet the needs of hospitals here in Montana and elsewhere by manufacturing hospital gowns.

Not only is Techmanski helping to meet the needs of our nation's hospitals during this critical time- his FORLOH products are 100% made in the USA.

TECHMANSKI: It was simply the right thing to do. I just could not sit idly by and wait knowing that I had already built a network of U.S. based manufacturers fit for the job.

According to a FORLOH news release, "More than 4,200 gowns have already been purchased by hospitals in Kalispell, MT, Weymouth, MA and Pittsfield, MA for use by doctors and nurses on the frontlines battling the current global outbreak of COVID-19. The gowns are reusable up to 1000 washes, making them much more environmentally friendly and cost efficient in the long run for hospitals. Disposable gowns will also be made."

Check out www.forloh.com for more information on FORLOH and their new premium hunting and fishing apparel. We spoke with Techmanski on Wednesday's Montana Talks statewide radio show. Click below for the full audio: