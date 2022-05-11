New Warehouse-Style Grocery Store Open May 25 in Billings Heights

If the Heights were its own town, it would be the seventh-largest city in Montana, with a population of around 32,000 people. That's bigger than Kalispell. And while the Heights doesn't meet the definition to be classified as a food desert, there are currently only two grocery stores serving the area; Albertsons and Walmart. That will change when a new grocer opens on May 25th. As Aaron Flint, NewsTalk 95.5 reported in October 2021, Shamrock Foodservice Warehouse is coming to town.

Shamrock Food Service Warehouse opens Wednesday 5/25 at 10 am.

I've seen their social media ads pop up in my feed recently and to be honest, I kind of ignored them because I was under the impression that the store was strictly wholesale. You know... exclusively for restaurants (think Sysco, Food Services of America, etc). That is NOT the case. Shamrock will be open to the public.

People have been knocking on the door.

I spoke with a next-door tenant in the 4 Seasons Shopping Center, who thought the new grocery store will be a great asset to the neighborhood. Bordered by Planet Fitness on one side and a fairly random mix of other small businesses on the other, she said she's gotten a kick out of people attempting to walk into the not-yet-open store for the past few weeks, as contractors wrap up the finishing touches.

No membership is required.

The ribbon-cutting, Grand Opening is Wednesday, May 25th at 10 am and no membership is required to shop at the warehouse-style, bulk shopping store that caters to restaurants/commercial customers as well as the general public. On the Shamrock Food Service website, they state there will be door prizes for the first 100 customers, as well as food trucks, vendor demos, special savings, and an appearance from the Billings Outlaws football team.

This is a great addition to the Heights.

I don't get up to the Heights that often, as I live in Laurel. But I plan on checking out Shamrock Foodservice Warehouse when they open. With rising food costs, it could be worth it to make the short drive from where I work downtown to save money on my family's significant grocery bills. I suspect the store in the 4 Season Shopping Center will do quite well, especially with no membership fee. It doesn't hurt that it's located on one of the busiest streets in Montana.