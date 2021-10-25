New Food Service Distributor Coming to Montana?

Once a major grocery store or supplier opens up shop in Billings, it doesn't seem like long before they open up elsewhere across Montana. According to The Big Sky Business Journal's Evelyn Pyburn, another food service distributor is coming to Billings.

Recently during our "Back to Business" segment with Evelyn she told us about Shamrock Foods and Shamrock Food Service Warehouse.

According to a Shamrock Foods Company Spokesperson, Shamrock Foods is the largest family-owned foodservice distributor in the Western U.S. They began servicing foodservice operators in the Montana region the summer of 2021.

The company is also in the early planning stages of developing a Shamrock Foodservice Warehouse retail store in the area. This will be the company’s 11thShamrock Foodservice Warehouse, which serves restaurant operators, businesses, and the general public.

According to a company spokesperson, Shamrock Foods and their Shamrock Foodservice Warehouse are two different companies. In addition, they own Shamrock Farms, which is one of the largest family-owned and operated dairies nationwide.

According to BusinessWire.com:

Shamrock Foods Company specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of quality food and food-related products through a family of companies, including Shamrock Foods – one of the Top 10 largest foodservice distributors, and Shamrock Farms – one of the largest family-owned and -operated dairies nationwide. Shamrock Foods enjoys a strong presence in the western United States serving restaurant, hospitality and institutional foodservice customers.

Evelyn tells us they may be eyeing a location in the Billings heights. We will keep you posted as we get more details.