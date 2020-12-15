New Drone Video Captures Bighorns in all Their Snowy Glory

I've said it before and I'll probably yell it out another million times before I die. Wyoming's part of the Bighorns are probably the most beautiful location in America. A new drone video proves that point all over again. This drone video was captured in the Upper Paintrock area of the Bighorns in late November. Just look at all that snow already.

For what it's worth, the Upper Paintrock Fishing site in this area is something of a hidden gem. As the National Park Service website states, this is a no-camping, pack it in and pack it out location.

Google Maps Satellite View

The Lower Paintrock Campground is easily accessible though and one of the most peaceful places on Earth. It offers a trailhead into the Cloud Peak Wilderness, nearly heaven on Earth.