New Businesses Now Open, Coming Soon to Billings

If you've not been out to explore the Magic City recently, you may have missed some new businesses that have recently opened, including a garden center with a coffee shop, and a grill with gourmet burgers.

And in the upcoming weeks there will be a couple other new franchises opening, including one with arrangements you can eat, and another that offers Acai bowls and juice cleanses.

Edible Arrangements - Coming Soon

Montana's first Edible franchise is under construction and will be opening soon at 1110 Broadwater Avenue. According to their website, Edible Arrangements delivers "fruit arrangements and gifts" that are "always made fresh daily, using fruit that’s grown and picked to our Fruit Expert® standards." No official opening date has been announced for Edible Arrangements in Billings.

Roots Garden Center - Now Open

Located at 2147 Poly Drive, Roots Garden Center is a "neighborhood nursery and family owned business working to bring together plants, coffee, art and atmosphere." Black Dog Coffee House is located inside the center, where they also have an art gallery, and many other gifts.

Nektar Juice Bar - Opens May 27

According to their website, Nektar "started the Acai bowl trend," and will be offering handcrafted bowls with "unsweetened acai topped with fresh fruit and a variety of superfood add-ons." Superfood smoothies, fresh juices, wellness shots, and juice cleanses will also be offered. Nektar Juice Bar will open next to Orangetheory Fitness at 824 Shiloh Crossing on May 27, according to Google.

The Midway Grill and Brews - Now Open

Located in the West Park Plaza next to Gainan's Midtown, The Midway offers "a new and invigorating type of dining. One that is both modern and comfortable," according to their website. Menu items include customs pizzas, gourmet burgers, lobster, pot roast, bangers and mash, and homemade desserts.

