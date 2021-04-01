New Billings Urine Shop, First in the Nation

Mark and I are about to venture into a new business in Billings. It will be the first of its kind, and down the road, we could possibly franchise it: Billings' first urine shop.

With Montana now getting into the recreational dope business, there is going to be a huge demand for good, high-quality urine. This will allow Montanans to continue to work while enjoying all the great things that come from a "high society." Now, I know what you're thinking. This could be bad. But, we want to be taxed, so just think about the revenue it could generate. That's what we do now--as long as we are generating revenue, forget about all the problems that will come with it.

This will enable hard-working folks to continue to work and provide for their family while enjoying all the good things that dope can do. Even though a new study says that marijuana is almost as addictive as opioids in teens ages 12-17, the benefits of the revenue outweigh any destruction of our youth.

Our business will be called, "We're # 1." We will have over 20 different kinds of urine too, depending on your age and what you need. Remember, this is all about the revenue and what good things we can do with it. Our urine will be 100% guaranteed to be pure, even though that is getting to be tougher to find. Our suppliers have already committed. Most are older folks who have to all the time anyway. Be sure and watch for our grand opening. We are committed to doing great things for our community and youth with revenue. See ya tomorrow at 5.

