Neighbor Shares Video of Twin Albino Deer She Spotted in Her Yard

It's not often that you get to see one albino deer, so imagine the surprise of one lady who spotted two in her backyard and captured video of the experience.

Cool Green Science explained that these deer may be referred to as albino, but they suffer from a different condition:

most white deer exhibit a condition commonly known as leucism, a recessive genetic trait found in about one percent of all white-tails. As with albinism, leucism can be found in nearly all mammals.

According to the video description, this happened around a month ago. She said this about what she saw:

I spotted two these beautiful albino deer outside my backyard window. I was surprised to say the least, because seeing any albino deer is rare, but two? That's practically unheard of. In fact, Native Americans believe seeing an Albino deer is a reminder to look beyond what you are being told. It symbolizes that something mysterious lies beneath the surface you cannot see or understand at present.

If I had to list all the things that I don't understand at present, this article would go on forever. Suffice it to say that while not particularly rare, seeing twin albino deer is far from an every day thing.

