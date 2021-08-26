Need Guns Billings? 30 Will Be Given Away Over 30 Days

Starting next month (September), you could win a new firearm every single day for 30 straight days. So you've got to ask yourself one question. Do you feel lucky?

It's the annual 30 guns in 30 days raffle for the Billings Firefighters Local 521 Benevolent Fund, and every day beginning September 1, there's a daily drawing for a new firearm.

Tickets for the raffle are only $25, and the more you buy, the more guns you can win. You can purchase tickets at Scheels in the Shops at Shiloh Crossing, or from any Billings firefighter.

At the time this story was published, there were less than 100 tickets left at Scheels for the gun raffle, and there are only 3,000 total raffle tickets available for the 30 guns in 30 days giveaway, according to Billings Firefighter Andy Ekblad.

Here's a sampling of the firearms that will be given away during the 30 Guns in 30 Days raffle that begins on September 1:

Browning X-Bolt Hells Canyon Speed Rifle

Daniel Defense DDM4 V7 5.56 Rifle

Kimber Raptor II Stainless .45 ACP Handgun

Glock 20 Gen4 10mm Handgun

Marlin 1895SBL 45-70 Govt Rifle

GRAND PRIZE: Custom Shiloh Sharps 1874 Montana Roughrider 45/70, handmade in Big Timber, MT and valued at $3100.00.

The Gun-A-Day raffle for the Billings Firefighters Benevolent Fund has given over $400,000 to those in need.

Since 2008, the fund has helped several non-profit organizations including Billings Food Bank, Toys for Tots, Women's Family Shelter, and Winter Coats for Children.

To hear the live drawing of daily winners in the Gun-A-Day raffle, tune into Cat Country 102.9 for the announcement from the Breakfast Flakes.

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born

15 Iconic Retail Stores That Don't Exist Anymore (But We Totally Miss Shopping At)