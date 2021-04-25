Native Lawmakers Blast Montana Governor After Bison Plan Dropped

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Native American lawmakers are blasting Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte over his decision to scrap a bison management plan that would have allowed the wild animals to be restored in more areas of the state.

Members of the Legislature’s American Indian caucus said Friday they should have been consulted before Gianforte cancelled the plan because of opposition from ranchers

Bison, also known as buffalo, have deep historical meaning for Plains Indian tribes that once depended on the animals for food and other necessities.

Rep. Sharon Stewart-Peregoy, a Democrat from Crow Agency, says the caucus was blindsided by Gianforte's move.

