National Park Service Issues Hilarious Wildlife Selfie Chart

The "tourons" that visit our National parks every year, can't seem to wrap their minds around the idea of WILDlife.

You think COVID 19 is scary, try getting a little to close to a 1 ton bison. Yellowstone National Park has opened its Wyoming gates, but the Montana gates remain closed. Yet "tourons" are already coming out of their long quarantine looking to get mauled by one of the parks critters. Just this week Yellowstone National Park has already reported a tourist being injured by a bison.

According to NBC News

"A female visitor was knocked to the ground and injured by a bison," the National Park Service said in a statement.

The injury happened Wednesday afternoon in the Old Faithful Upper Geyser Basin when the woman got too close to the animal, park officials said.

This is just trouble waiting to happen. But, the NPS has decided that the only way to get through to these people is by poking fun at tourist who don't seem to listen and just how dangerous a selfie can be with wildlife.

According to the NPS post on Facebook

Observing wildlife in their native habitat can be a fun, thrilling, and educational experience—filled with wonder and adventure. When you follow safe wildlife watching practices, you protect the health of the wildlife...and yourself! Know the risks of getting too close to wild animals and how to avoid them.