My First Date in Montana Couldn’t Have Gone Any Worse

The older you get, the harder it is to date. When I first moved to Bozeman for work, I was looking forward to meeting new people.

I soon realized how difficult it is to meet new people in Bozeman. It can be rough being in your mid-30s living in a college town. I've gone out on a few dates since moving to Bozeman and can tell you that my first date in Montana was by far the worst.

A friend of mine told me his niece lived in Bozeman and he thought we would get along well. He gave me her phone number, and I built up the courage to call her and ask her out on a date.

It was early in December of 2016, and both of us were eager to hit the slopes up at Bridger Bowl, so that's what we planned to do on our first date, which also happened to be our last, but I'll get to that later.

I've never skied. I found out at an early age that snowboarding was more my style. She was new to skiing and liked to take it slow. To be honest, I was a little rusty myself. On the first couple of runs down the mountain, I tried to ride next to my date so that she wasn't left behind. After a bit, I started to feel more confident and decided to get some speed and hit a jump or two. That turned out to be a bad idea. I tried to catch some air and failed miserably. I ended up biffing it really hard and tumbled down the hill. As I said, I was going really fast and I hit the ground with a lot of force and knocked the wind out of myself.

Before too long, I hear my date ski up next to me.

Oh my gosh! That looked really bad. Are you okay?

She said.

I was unable to answer due to the fact that I was struggling to breathe. I'm sure she thought I was on the verge of death because that's how I felt. There's no way to brush off getting the wind knocked out of you, and struggling to breathe isn't a good look at all. Needless to say, we didn't go on a second date.

