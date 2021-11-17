My Darn Back! I Have Questions About Chiropractic Care

With all of the abuse that my body has taken over the years, I have been very fortunate that I can still function normally. Over the last couple of years, an old four-wheeler injury is starting to act up. I crashed at 35mph and really took a tumble. It compressed things in my back so much that now I think I need alignment.

My problem is I have never been to a Chiropractor and I don't know if they work for people. I have talked to some folks that have said they are miracle workers and then I have talked to some that have said it's a waste of time and a massage did them more good than an alignment.

It would be interesting to hear from a few of you about your experiences with them. I realize that everyone is different so what's good for some might not be good for others.

Once you have something fixed do you still have to keep going back or do things stay where they should?

Are the differences noticeable right away?

Do you have to retrain your body and muscles?

It use to be where I was bulletproof but now I think it's time I try something. I did get a cortisone shot last year and that worked great for a full year but has since worn off.

I know, my son is an orthopedic surgeon, but he says that they really can help some people and that's why I'm asking. Maybe if I lift and throw about 1500 thirty-pound boxes this Friday and can loosen things up a little. LOL.

