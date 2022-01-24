One of the things I try and strive for is supporting local businesses whenever possible. For example, I never shop at Wal-Mart and I try to find a product locally first before being forced to order it online. When it comes to local restaurants, it's the same concept. Trust me, I love some chain restaurants just as much as anybody. But, why spend your money on a burger at McDonald's when you could pay a little bit more and get a much better product from a local diner that cares about its customers? Here are some of my favorites right here in Billings.

The Burger Dive - Downtown

My all-time favorite burger in town used to be a chain that I would frequent with my family. That all changed when I tried the garlic fries and delicious beef at The Burger Dive. Their burgers have won national awards, and they've been featured on the Food Network and Travel Channel. You know you've made it when you've reached the success that The Burger Dive has.

Montana Brewing Company - Downtown

The "Brew Pub" as it's known is well known in the city of Billings. Every time I drive or walk past, it's busy and bustling; filled to the brim with families, friends, or just someone wanting to sit down for a delicious craft beer. Have you ever had fried chicken and bacon on mac and cheese? If you haven't you've got to head to the Brew Pub and try their Southern Mac.

Rio Sabina's - West End

Mexican food is really difficult to do correctly, however, I believe that Billings has many delicious Mexican restaurants. My favorite of these is Rio Sabina's. Excellent Mexican dishes, as well as an extensive margarita menu; perfect for happy hour with friends or date night with your significant other.

Jake's - Downtown & West End

Steaks have become a staple for pretty much every Montana family, and it's not hard to see why. Jake's is a Billings institution with two locations; its downtown location opened in 1979, with a West end location opening in the early 2000s. Their steaks are amazing and go well with their selection of Montana-made craft beer.

