My 1959 House Needs a Remodel. Who Do I Trust in Billings?

I have heard all of the horror stories but I'm wondering if it's really as bad as they say. We have now reached the point where it is time to do some remodeling in the house. In fact, it's way overdue. I have done my share over the years but it's time for a major overhaul. You hear about all the problems with contractors etc and it's tough to pull the trigger. Who do you trust? Are they reliable? Most important, will they finish on time and on budget.

My house was built in 1959 and I still have a lot of the original features that need work. I'm to the point where I don't have the time to do it. Plus now add the supply problems and labor shortages into the equation and you're setting yourself up for a year of frustrations.

Some people hit the jackpot and have a smooth remodel and others wish they had never even attempted it. Either way, you have to stay on top of things, and it's just time. I still have that awful pink plastic tile in one of my bathrooms with maple trim so it's time. My daughter hired a wedding event planner to take care of everything and it was well worth the investment.

Maybe I should hire a house to remodel coordinator to take care of everything and I can just visit with all the workers. If it works for weddings it should work for remodeling. Painting ceilings is the worst.

