Must-Read Piece Following Our Dr. Kia Interview

Tammi Fisher, the former Mayor of Kalispell, did a great write-up following our interview with Dr. Mehrad Kia in the middle of the recent crisis with Iran. To recap, The University of Montana's Dr. Kia joined us after the takedown of Iranian terror leader Qassem Soleimani, but prior to the missile launch from Iran into Iraq, and prior to the anti-regime protests that followed.

Fisher says the recent events, combined with Dr. Kia's analysis, showed her that Soleimani's killing was justified. Recent events also showed us how right Dr. Kia was, and how wrong many in the mainstream media were.

Dr. Kia confirmed that news outlets reporting Iranian protests over Soleimani’s death were being duped by the Iranian government. He reported that Soleimani was a murderous thug and his death was warranted and praised by most Iranians. He expected the Iranian government to respond but did not expect the response to be as catastrophic or sophisticated as some news outlets and pundits predicted. He characterized Soleimani as a critical Iranian intelligence and strategy asset, and without him Iran is left flat-footed without an ongoing and effective anti-democracy and United States antagonist strategy.

Click here for Fisher's full column in The Flathead Beacon.

Here's what I think is so great about this story: we take a huge, complex international issue and break it down with spot-on predictions and analysis from our expert guest...and it all happened with a Montana connection- on our statewide radio show "Montana Talks."

PRIOR POST FROM JANUARY 6, 2020

Was this an "act of war" or an act to stop war? Are critics of President Trump fueling propaganda efforts for the Islamofascist regime in Tehran? What do the people of Iran actually think about the takedown of Iranian terror leader Qassem Soleimani?

We talked about all that and more with The University of Montana's Dr. Mehrdad Kia- who grew up in Iran and heads up the university's Central and Southwest Asian Studies program. Dr. Kia joined us on Monday's "Montana Talks" statewide radio show with Aaron Flint.

Click below for the audio.

Part 1:

Part 2:

PRIOR POST: COMING UP ON MONDAY’S MONTANA TALKS- STATEWIDE

(Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

What's his take on the takedown of Iranian terror leader Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Quds force? Coming up on Monday's Montana Talks- heard on 24 radio signals across Montana- Dr. Mehrdad Kia joins us shortly after 9AM.

Dr. Mehrdad Kia has been one of the most popular professors at The University of Montana. He's also an expert on the Middle East, Central Asia, and Southwest Asia who grew up in Iran. He also heads up the Central and Southwest Asian Studies program at The University of Montana.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Catch “Montana Talks” with Aaron Flint statewide at 9 AM on the following stations: