Multiple Stabbings Reported Around Billings in 24 Hour Period

Billings Police Department responded to several reported stabbings in downtown from late Wednesday night (7/22), through yesterday afternoon (Thursday 7/23).

Approximately three hours after that report stabbing on N. 27th Street, Billings Police officers patrolling the area discovered a man with "slash wounds from a knife" in the 500 block of N. 26th Street, according to the Billings PD Twitter page. That victim also refused to cooperate with the investigation, and was taken to a medical facility.

A third reported stabbing between two females happened yesterday afternoon (Thursday) around 3:30pm, according to the BPD Twitter page. According to the tweet, two transients were arguing about "a previous dispute" at 2500 1st Avenue N., when the adult female stabbed the other female. Victim was taken to a medical facility with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect is known by the Billings Police Department, and is being sought.