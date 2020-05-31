Multi-Agency Command Center Finds Evidence of Outside Threats

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota’s Multi-Agency Command Center has released a report on the on-going rioting, saying they have identified evidence of outside threats to the Twin Cities.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Minnesota National Guard, Minnesota State Patrol, DNR, and local law enforcement worked together Saturday night with a different approach to restoring peace and order in Minneapolis and St. Paul after multiple nights of violence, destruction, and arson following the death of George Floyd.

The MACC reported more than 155 arrests, 12 confiscated firearms, and several vehicles without license plates carrying rocks and other weapons.

According to the official report, the Minnesota IT Services Operations Center has also been working to defend against cyberattacks designed to take state information systems offline.

The MACC did not release any additional details but says they will continue to monitor the situation over the next few days.

On Sunday, Governor Tim Walz decided to extend the temporary curfew in the metro area through 6:00 a.m. Monday morning.